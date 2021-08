LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- At the start of the summer, it looked like COVID-19 might have been under control, and after a year of lockdowns and too much time spent at home, many were eager to travel this season. But now with the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19 cases are surging again...just in time for those vacations you were finally able to book.

For those who are planning to travel in the near future, Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, encourages getting vaccinated and wearing face masks.