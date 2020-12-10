We Salute You: Sydney “Bud” Gerbrick

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Sydney “Bud” Gerbrick who served in the U.S. Air Force from June 14, 1949, to December 4, 1952, as a vehicle operator during the Korean War.

Bud is 88 years old and currently resides in long term care at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.