Today we honor Terri Brown.

She served in the U.S. Navy or for 4 years serving basic training in Orlando, Florida.

She obtained specialized training as a radioman in San Diego, California. Holding a top-secret clearance.

She also served her first on-shore station at NTCC Breezy Point Norfolk, Virginia, and finally on the USS LY Spear until leaving service.

We Salute You, and we thank you for your service.