by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 5, 2023 / 07:05 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 5, 2023 / 07:05 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Terry A. Starner
Starner, from Carlisle, served in the US Air Force from 1970 to 1974 as a C-130 crew chief and mechanic.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
