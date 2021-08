HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we salute the Bolen family who started serving in the armed forces in the 1940s. Ten members of four generations have served in each of the four branches.

Emerson, Thomas and Avery in the Navy, Carmella, Paula, Sherell and Marvette in the Army.

John and Tyler in the Marines and Troy in the Air Force.

We salute you all and thank you for your service.