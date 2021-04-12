We Salute You: The Rheem Family

Today we are honoring a family of military heroes – The Rheem Family.

William, George Jr., Howard, and Charles all served during World War 2.

William served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Armored Division.

George Jr. served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Force with the 446th Bomb Squadron, 8th Air Force.

Howard served as a Sergeant with the 182nd Combat Engineers Unit.

Charles served in the Air Force as a Corporal with the 15th Air Force.

Albert served in the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 2nd Armored Division in the Army.

Richard served in Vietnam with the rank of Specialist with the 1st Army.

And Mildred Middleworth served as a Civil Defense Air Raid Warden in 1944 and 1945.

We Salute You all, and thank you for your service.