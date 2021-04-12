We Salute You: The Rheem Family

We Salute You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we are honoring a family of military heroes – The Rheem Family.

William, George Jr., Howard, and Charles all served during World War 2.

William served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Armored Division.

George Jr. served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Force with the 446th Bomb Squadron, 8th Air Force.

Howard served as a Sergeant with the 182nd Combat Engineers Unit.

Charles served in the Air Force as a Corporal with the 15th Air Force.

Albert served in the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 2nd Armored Division in the Army.

Richard served in Vietnam with the rank of Specialist with the 1st Army.

And Mildred Middleworth served as a Civil Defense Air Raid Warden in 1944 and 1945.

We Salute You all, and thank you for your service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss