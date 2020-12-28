HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, we honor Staff Sergeant Thomas Hain of Lebanon who proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam with the First Squadron, Fourth cavalry.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
TOP STORIES
- We Salute You: Thomas Hain
- Some retailers are offering safe new ways to return those unwanted Christmas gifts amid pandemic
- Roundtop Mountain Resort’s season plans amidst pandemic
- Millions of Americans take to the skies as COVID-19 infection rate remain at all-time high
- Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure