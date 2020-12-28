We Salute You: Thomas Hain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, we honor Staff Sergeant Thomas Hain of Lebanon who proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam with the First Squadron, Fourth cavalry.

