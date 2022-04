(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Thomas M Hetrick.

Hetrick served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 as a Speed Radio Operator. He then went on to serve in the National Guard from 1960 to 1962 as a field communication crewman.

He pased away in April 2014.

We saute you and thank you for your service.