(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Thomas McCully.

McCully served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a second-class Petty Officer, McCully Celebrated his 75th birthday in May.

McCully resides in Carlisle.

We salute you and thank you for your service.