by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Oct 3, 2022 / 10:11 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 3, 2022 / 10:11 PM EDT
(WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 3’s, military hero is Verne J. Shur of Mechanicsburg. Shur served as a machinist mate third class in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1950 aboard the USS Fargo and USS Robert H. McCard.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
