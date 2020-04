Cpl Vincent Dick, Junior of Shermans Dale served as a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968 stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was in the 3rd Force Service Regiment stationed in Okinawa for six months until April 1986. He also was part of the 3rd Marine Amphibious Force stationed in Vietnam in 1969.

The month of April is the anniversary of him joining and leaving the Marines.

Today is his birthday, we salute you and thank you for your service.