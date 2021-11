(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Wallace Johnston Jr.

Johnson Jr. served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971 as a Hospital Corpsman. He also served on the U.S.S. Hermitage, the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, and at the Navy Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg.

He passed away in November 2019.

We salute you and thank you for your service.