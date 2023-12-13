ABC27
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Dec 13, 2023 / 07:14 AM EST
Updated: Dec 13, 2023 / 07:14 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Wednesday abc27 salutes Walter Puchalski.
Puchalski, of Mechanicsburg, served in Germany from 1960 to 1963.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
The BestReviews Testing Lab ran both mics through a series of tests, comparing them to each other and to other competitors on the market.
Know someone in desperate need of self-care? From facial tools to massagers, we curated a collection of the best self-care gifts for friends and loved ones.
If you’ve had your eye on any Tupperware pieces, now’s the time to buy. And if anyone on your holiday shopping list loves cooking, these make great gifts.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now