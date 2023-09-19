ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 19, 2023 / 07:06 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 / 07:06 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Ward L. Friends.
Friends, of Annville, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era from 1967 to 1973. He passed away June 6, 2023.
We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.
