(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 salutes Warren Nye
Nye is from Hummelstown and served in the 844th Engineer Aviation Battalion of the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945.
He spent time in Europe repairing runways, building bridges, and reconstructing roads.
Nye turned 100 on Sunday, July 31!
We salute you and we tank you for your service.
