(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Warren Plott.

Originally from Middletown, Plott served during World War II. His positions included Staff Sergeant and radio operator on B-25s with the 13th squadron 403rd carrier group in the Pacific Theater.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Plott also worked for Hershey through retirement and will celebrate his 99th birthday next month!

We salute you and thank you for your service.