(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Wayne D. Raup.

Raup was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and served in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1966. He was a member of American Legion Post 93 and passed away on March 10 at the age of 80.

We salute you and thank him for your service.