LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- This year marks the 30th edition of the Lancaster/Lebanon parade of homes. Eighteen new and remolded houses are set to be featured with 13 available to view in-person. The remaining four are only available for viewing virtually, a feature that came about last year after having to adjust for the challenges of the pandemic.

"The parade was always an in-person event. Last year we presented the parade in the fall in a completely virtual fashion. This year, it is back to a spring event and we have blended both worlds. We are presenting both a virtual and the in-person parade experience which makes for a fabulous tour," Building Industry Association of Lancaster County's Director of Programs & Communications Melanie Capanelli said.