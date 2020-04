Staff Sergeant Wilbur “Bill” Gaylor, Junior of Harrisburg served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 including five months in Korea.

Bill enlisted in the Navy Reserves and served for two years before transferring to the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1981. He retired in 1997.

In 2001 he joined the Dauphin County Honor Guard and served until December, 2019. He spent the last six years as the Honor Guard’s captain.

We salute you and thank you for your service.