HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Will Ketner.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Originally from Harrisburg, Ketner served as First Lieutenant in United States Air Force. He was a B-17 pilot during World War II.

Ketner died in 2013. Today would have been his 100th birthday. He has been buried in Fort Indiantown Gap.