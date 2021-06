HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we salute Willard “Stony” Rollman Frederick who served at the end of World War Two and throughout the Korean War.

He was born and raised in Riceville — the youngest of 13 children.

Frederick was in the U.S. Army, Navy and Airforce.

Sadly, he passed away in April 2006.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.