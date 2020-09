Today we honor William “Bill” Farrell.

He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division for 20 years during WWII and the Korean conflict.

After retiring from active duty, he spent 23 years at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

He passed away at his home on August 9.

We Salute You, we remember you, and we thank you for your service.