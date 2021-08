(WHTM) — Wednesday morning we salute William C Forry, Sr. who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1964.

Forry, Sr. was also a combat photographer in Camp Lejeune, Quantico, Okiwana and Camp Pendelton. He has recently passed away.

We salute and thank Forry, Sr. for his service.