Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Today we honor Sgt. Major William E. Hoffer.

He served in the U.S. Army for over 40 years.

He is a 2013 adjutant general corps hall of fame and the former CSM of the human resources command.

He just retired at the end of May.

We salute you and thank you for your service.