Today we honor Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Helmick, Jr.

He served in 20 years in the Army and was in the Special Forces and 82nd Airborne, serving in both Korea and Vietnam for a total of four tours.

Helmick received several medals including the Purple Heart, Soldier’s Medal and the Bronze Star Medal with several oak lead clusters.

He has lived in Lebanon since 1973 and turned 85 last month.

We Salute You and thank you for your service.