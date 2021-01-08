We Salute You: William Pettigrew, Sr.

HARRSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor William “Lefty” Pettigrew, Senior of Steelton.

He served in the US Army during World War Two in the South Pacifi, Dutch New Guinea, Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands, and the Phillippine Islands.

Mr. Pettigrew passed away august 9, 2020.

We salute him and thank him for his service.

