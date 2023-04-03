ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 07:56 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 07:56 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is William R. Johnson of York.
Johnson served in the Pacific Theater in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He passed away in 2012.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
