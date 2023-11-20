ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 20, 2023 / 07:27 AM EST
Updated: Nov 20, 2023 / 07:27 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Monday abc27 salutes William R. Stern.
Stern served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
