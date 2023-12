(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes William Schaeffer.

Shaeffer served as a Sergeant 1st Class from 1950 to 1953 in the Korean War. He was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division, 120th Engineer Battalion.

He passed away in 2013 at the age of 84.

We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.