We Salute You: Willis McCormick

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Willis McCormick who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943 at the age of 17 and served during World War Two in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.

He received four Bronze Stars for his participation in the invasions of Sicily, Normandy, Southern France, and Okinawa.

He also received the Jubilee Medal and the Thank-You Certificate both from the French government.

Willis was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class in February, 1946 after more than three years of service.

He passed away on February 26th.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.