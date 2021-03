HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor the Yohn Family from Millerstown.

Gorge R. Yohn, Junior on the left, served in Vietnam.

George G. Yohn in the middle served in World War One and George R. Yohn on the right served in World War Two.

He turned 95 on November 2.

We salute you all, and thank you for your service.