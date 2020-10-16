West York School District reports positive case of Covid-19

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York School District reports Friday that there has been a case of coronavirus that impacts both the high school and middle school. Neither school will close, however. The district also says they are not releasing the person’s name for their privacy.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the coronavirus positive person has been informed and will quarantine under guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

