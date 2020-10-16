WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York School District reports Friday that there has been a case of coronavirus that impacts both the high school and middle school. Neither school will close, however. The district also says they are not releasing the person’s name for their privacy.
Anyone who has been in close contact with the coronavirus positive person has been informed and will quarantine under guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Top News
- West York School District reports positive case of Covid-19
- How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool
- Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election
- Harrisburg superintendent: “We are watching the numbers closely”
- Hometown Hero: Winding Creek Elementary School teachers