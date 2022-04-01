PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This weekend there are Easter egg hunts and live performances to check out, plus a popular Midstate attraction opens for its 2022 season. Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Easter egg hunts

Where: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue

When: April 2, 11 a.m.

What: Bring your dogs to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs. There will also be raffles and food. A suggested donation of $5 per dog will be collected at the event.

Learn more and RSVP here

Where: Kiwanis Lake

When: April 2, 1-4 p.m.

What: According to a press release from the City of York, the event will include an egg hunt for kids 1-13 years old, bounce houses, giant Jenga and other games, face painting, and food. There will also be free clothing distribution, a bike raffle, and more.

Learn more here

Where: Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA

When: April 2, various times between 9 and 11:40 a.m.

What: This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt — it’s in the pool! There will be a small craft, as well. Bring your own basket. Children younger than 5 and non-swimmers need to have a parent in the water. Tickets for non-members are $5.

Learn more and register here

Where: The Vineyard at Hershey

When: April 2 and 3, noon to 4:30 p.m.

What: Participate in an adult egg hunt (21+) and receive a gift bag with extra candy, a bottle of wine, and a VIP wine or beer tour to be used at a later date. There will be music from 2-5 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance.

Learn more here

Hersheypark opening

Hersheypark kicks off its 2022 season with Springtime in the Park opening on April 2. More than 40 rides will be open around the park. Learn more here.

Bioblitz at Kings Gap

Kings Gap in Carlisle is holding a Bioblitz event through the month of April during which participants will help log species found in the park to see just how many different species live in Kings Gap. Participants first must join an information session to learn more about the event and how to log their observations. The kickoff information session is on April 2 at 10 a.m. Learn more and register here.

Perry County Youth Art Day

This annual event showcases art from Perry County students in kindergarten through grade 12. The showcase on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include nearly 800 visual and literary entries, literary readings by students, and a drop-in art station. Learn more here.

Disney On Ice ‘Let’s Celebrate’ and other shows

The Disney On Ice show “Let’s Celebrate” is coming to the Giant Center from April 1-3. Learn more and get tickets here.

Other performances to check out this weekend include:

“Hansel and Gretel” by Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet at the Whitaker Center, April 2 and 3 (learn more)

Murder mystery dinner theater at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, April 2 and 3 (learn more)

“Murder Ballad” at Prima Theatre, April 2 (learn more)

Blue Man Group at the Hershey Theatre, April 1-3 (learn more)

Camp Hill Trader Joe’s is open

It’s the moment the Midstate has been waiting for…the Camp Hill Trader Joe’s is open! It opened on March 31, and the store’s website says it will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. if you want to stop by this weekend.