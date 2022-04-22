PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Events in the Midstate this weekend include Earth Day celebrations, car shows, a battle re-enactment, and more. Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Earth Day events

There are several places in Central Pennsylvania celebrating Earth Day with events this weekend. Here are some examples:

Earth Day in downtown Carlisle

What: Meet Earth-friendly organizations and vendors, try locally sourced food dishes

When: April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Carlisle

Learn more here

Hershey Gardens Earth Day Celebration

What: Learn about recycling, composting, gardening, and hydroponics; make a seed bomb; play educational games, and enjoy ice cream treats from Sarah’s Creamery. And while you’re there, check out the tulips!

When: April 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hershey Gardens

Learn more here

Earth 2 E-Town

What: Volunteer litter cleanup, live music, reptile show, recycled kids’ crafts, face painting, environmental information booths, drug take-back event, raffles, food trucks, arts and crafts pop up shop

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Fair Grounds

Learn more here

Go Green in the City, York

What: More than 40 vendors, live music, food

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: York City, block between North Beaver Street and South Beaver Street

Learn more here and here

Check out a complete list of Earth Day events in the Midstate here.

Cruisin’ for Ukraine

“Anything on wheels” can be showcased this Saturday at this car show fundraiser for the Mennonite Central Committee, which is working to help Ukrainians. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles can be entered, as well as kids’ pedal cars and power wheels, and even your pets. Trophies will be awarded for the highest donations. The event, held at Root’s Market, will also include food vendors and music. Learn more here.

VolksFest

This Volkswagen car show is held at Mount Hope Estate on Saturday. Check out some cars and enjoy food and drinks from the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire Kitchens. There will also be some kids’ activities. Learn more here.

Battle of Shiloh re-enactment

Check out the Battle of Shiloh re-enactment in Gettysburg this weekend, to be held on the 160th anniversary of the battle. The event will also include artillery and cavalry demonstrations, living history programs, tours of the restored Daniel Lady Farm, and more. Learn more here.

Spring book sales

There are several organizations holding spring book sales this weekend. Middletown Public Library’s spring book sale is ongoing and will run from 9-4 on Saturday. Learn more here.

Fredricksen Library is also holding a book sale with species deals this weekend. This ongoing book sale runs April 21-24. Books are buy-two-get-one-free through Saturday. Learn more and get a coupon here.

The York Emporium is holding a spring book sale this weekend, as well. Its inventory of used books, records, DVDs, and more will be 20-60% off. The sale runs April 20-24. Learn more here.

Sweet Mama’s Soul Food Sunday

This event at the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster on Sunday will feature soul food chefs, drinks, retail vendors, music, and a cigar lounge. Learn more and purchase tickets here.