What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Feb. 19 and 20

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From ice sculptures to birding experiences, here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Lititz Fire & Ice Festival

Check out ice sculptures of all sizes and stop inside some local businesses during Lititz’s annual Fire & Ice Festival, which runs Feb. 18-27. The event also includes a “Local Eyes Photography Exhibition” at Collusion Tap Works and food trucks on Sunday. There will be additional special activities next week, as well. Learn more in this abc27 article.

Civil War Museum Community Free Day

The National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg closed for a couple of weeks for cleaning and updates, and it reopens in time for its Community Free Day this Saturday, Feb. 19. The event welcomes guests free of charge to explore the museum and enjoy living historians, speakers, and children’s activities. Learn more online here.

Middle Creek snow geese

Each year, thousands of snow geese migrate through the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County, typically between late February and March. The snow geese have already started visiting this year! Keep up-to-date with the latest bird counts at Middle Creek here.

Great Backyard Bird Count in Adams County

Join the Gettysburg National Military Park and the South Mountain Audubon Society for a guided bird walk at the Emmanuel Harman Farm on Saturday to count birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Learn more about participating in the bird walk here. You can also participate in the count from other locations; here’s how.

Theater

Live performances happening around this Midstate this weekend include:

“Stage Kiss” at the Hershey Area Playhouse (more information here)

“The Mad Ones” at Open Stage (more information here)

“Puffs” at The Playhouse at Allenberry (more information here)

Do you know of an upcoming weekend event in Central Pennsylvania? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it could be included in a future list.