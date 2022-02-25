PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Shopping, snow geese, and shows — here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Lititz Fire & Ice Festival

It’s the second and final weekend of the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival! Additional ice sculptures were put out on Thursday, so there should be some fresh icy art to check out before the event ends on Feb. 27. Learn more about the festival here.

Middle Creek snow geese

Each year, thousands of snow geese migrate through the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County. Stop by Middle Creek to see the geese this weekend, and keep up-to-date with the latest bird counts at Middle Creek here.

Strasburg Fire Company mud sale

Mud sales are a tradition in Lancaster County this time of year. The Strasburg Fire Company is holding its annual mud sale on Saturday, Feb. 26. Farm equipment, antiques, quilts, and more will be auctioned at the event. Learn more here.

Shop at small businesses

Get out of the cold by checking out some of these local businesses around the Midstate. Or if you’re looking for a place to warm up with a toasty cup of coffee, visit a stop or two on the Cumberland Valley Coffee and Chocolate Trail.

Theater

Live performances happening around this Midstate this weekend include:

“The Mad Ones” at Open Stage (more information here)

“The Secret Garden” presented by Theatre Harrisburg at the Whitaker Center (more information here)

“Wait Until Dark” at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (more information here)

Interactive murder mystery dinner at Mount Hope Estate & Winery (more information here)

“The Price Is Right Live!” at the American Music Theatre (more information here)

“Puffs” at The Playhouse at Allenberry (more information here)

Do you know of an upcoming weekend event in Central Pennsylvania? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it could be included in a future list.