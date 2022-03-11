PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Interested in R/C and RVs? Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

St. Patrick’s Day events

St. Patrick’s Day is this upcoming Thursday, and some places are celebrating early. Here are St. Patrick’s Day events to check out this weekend:

Columbia Market House event

When: March 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Columbia Market House in Columbia

What: Vendors and a performance from an Irish dance team

Mudhook Brewing Co. event

When: March 12, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mudhook Brewing Co., York

What: Food and drinks, music, scavenger hunt, and egg eating competition

UNparade Day

When: March 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Market, York

What: The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled, but a celebration will still be held at the market. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipes, vendor specials, and kids’ activities, plus meet with volunteers from the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Celtic Angels Ireland

When: March 13, 3 p.m.

Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, Hanover

What: Song, dance, and musical performance

“Kegs and Eggs” at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery

When: March 13

Where: Mount Gretna Craft Brewery in Palmyra

What: Live music, Irish food, and beer (some of it green)

SpringGate Vineyard St. Patrick’s Family Day

When: March 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: SpringGate Vineyard in Harrisburg

What: Live music, food, Irish dancers, crafts, caricatures, wine, and more

Strasburg Rail Road train rides

Enjoy a wine and cheese train ride or an escape room on a Strasburg Rail Road train on Saturday evening.

Cupboard Maker Books Local Author Weekend

Enola bookstore Cupboard Maker Books is hosting a Local Author Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. Authors from various genres will be holding book signings. (Plus, the bookstore is home to three cats!)

Radio Control Expo

The Central Penn Aeromodelers Association is holding its 41st Annual Radio Control Expo on the Lebanon Fairground this Saturday. The event will feature radio-control airplanes, cars, boats, and more, and the event flyer says it is the "largest one-day R/C expo in the U.S.A."

York RV Show

Explore over 80 exhibitors related to the RV lifestyle and check out campers, trailers, motor homes, and more at the York RV Show on Saturday and Sunday at the York Expo Center.