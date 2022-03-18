PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and spring this weekend! Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:
St. Patrick’s Day parade and other events
If you haven’t gotten enough St. Patrick’s Day celebrating in yet, here are some Midstate places holding events to check out this weekend:
Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When: March 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Harrisburg parade route map
What: Dancers, bands, animals, parade floats, and more
Learn more here
McGrath’s Irish Pub
When: March 19 beginning at 8 a.m.
Where: McGrath’s Pub in Harrisburg
What: Irish food and drinks (Grab breakfast here before the Harrisburg parade on the 19th!)
Learn more here
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Garryowen Irish Pub
When: March 17-19
Where: Garryowen Irish Pub in Gettysburg
What: Live music, food, and drinks
Learn more here
Celtic Concert at Fredricksen Library
When: March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill
What: Live music by Seasons
Learn more here
SpringGate Arcona
When: March 18-20
Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
What: Drinks, food, and live music; plus a St. Patty’s Crafty Crawl on March 19
Learn more here
McCleary’s Pub
When: March 19, noon to 11 p.m.
Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta
What: Live music by multiple bands, food, and drinks
Learn more here
These are just some of the St. Patrick’s Day events happening in the Midstate this weekend. Check out the full list of events by county here.
Free Rita’s Italian ice
Rita’s is celebrating the first day of spring with free Italian ice again this year! Download the Rita’s app to receive a free cup of Italian ice between March 20 and March 27. Learn more here.
Outdoor sports show
The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association is hosting its 50th annual outdoor sports show on March 19 in Carlisle. The event will include speakers, vendors, trout nursery tours, food, and more. Additional information can be found here.
Miller Plant Farm spring kickoff
Browse plants, take photos, and have a picnic at Miller Plant Farm’s spring kickoff event. There are also opportunities for kids to decorate cookies or participate in a seed starter activity. A succulent workshop will follow the event. Learn more and register for activities here.
Kings Gap Trail Challenge
Kings Gap in Carlisle has an extensive system of hiking trails, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources challenges you to hike them all. Twice per month starting on Saturday, March 19, the DCNR is hosting group hikes at Kings Gap. Join one group hike each month for eight months, and you’ll have hiked all the trails at the park. Those who complete the 2022 challenge will win a t-shirt in addition to bragging rights. Learn more and register here.
If you’re thinking about spending time outdoors this weekend, there are also several places in Lancaster County that offer hikes with beautiful views that are harder to see once the trees get their leaves. Learn more about some of those trails here.
Fiddler on the Roof
Catch this classic musical directed by Tony award-winner Bartlett Sher on March 19 and 20 at the Hershey Theatre. Learn more and purchase tickets here.