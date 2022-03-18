PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and spring this weekend! Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

St. Patrick’s Day parade and other events

If you haven’t gotten enough St. Patrick’s Day celebrating in yet, here are some Midstate places holding events to check out this weekend:

Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Harrisburg parade route map

What: Dancers, bands, animals, parade floats, and more

Learn more here

McGrath’s Irish Pub

When: March 19 beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: McGrath’s Pub in Harrisburg

What: Irish food and drinks (Grab breakfast here before the Harrisburg parade on the 19th!)

Learn more here

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Garryowen Irish Pub

When: March 17-19

Where: Garryowen Irish Pub in Gettysburg

What: Live music, food, and drinks

Learn more here

Celtic Concert at Fredricksen Library

When: March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill

What: Live music by Seasons

Learn more here

SpringGate Arcona

When: March 18-20

Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg

What: Drinks, food, and live music; plus a St. Patty’s Crafty Crawl on March 19

Learn more here

McCleary’s Pub

When: March 19, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta

What: Live music by multiple bands, food, and drinks

Learn more here

These are just some of the St. Patrick’s Day events happening in the Midstate this weekend. Check out the full list of events by county here.

Free Rita’s Italian ice

Rita’s is celebrating the first day of spring with free Italian ice again this year! Download the Rita’s app to receive a free cup of Italian ice between March 20 and March 27. Learn more here.

Outdoor sports show

The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association is hosting its 50th annual outdoor sports show on March 19 in Carlisle. The event will include speakers, vendors, trout nursery tours, food, and more. Additional information can be found here.

Miller Plant Farm spring kickoff

Browse plants, take photos, and have a picnic at Miller Plant Farm’s spring kickoff event. There are also opportunities for kids to decorate cookies or participate in a seed starter activity. A succulent workshop will follow the event. Learn more and register for activities here.

Kings Gap Trail Challenge

Kings Gap in Carlisle has an extensive system of hiking trails, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources challenges you to hike them all. Twice per month starting on Saturday, March 19, the DCNR is hosting group hikes at Kings Gap. Join one group hike each month for eight months, and you’ll have hiked all the trails at the park. Those who complete the 2022 challenge will win a t-shirt in addition to bragging rights. Learn more and register here.

If you’re thinking about spending time outdoors this weekend, there are also several places in Lancaster County that offer hikes with beautiful views that are harder to see once the trees get their leaves. Learn more about some of those trails here.

Fiddler on the Roof

Catch this classic musical directed by Tony award-winner Bartlett Sher on March 19 and 20 at the Hershey Theatre. Learn more and purchase tickets here.