PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From early Easter egg hunts to animal shows, here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Adult Easter egg hunt

The Vineyard at Hershey is hosting several adult egg hunts for people 21 and older beginning March 26 and 27. Participants can join in the egg hunt and receive a gift bag with extra candy and a bottle of wine. There is live music from 2-5 on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Splish, Splash Easter Egg Bash

The W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA is also holding an Easter egg hunt this weekend, but unlike most egg hunts, kids will hunt for eggs in the pool during this event. Registration for this March 26 event closes on Friday. Learn more and register here.

Cornhole tournament

The Harrisburg Keystone Rotary Club is hosting a cornhole tournament at the Harrisburg Appalachian Brewing Company on Saturday. Participate in the tournament or purchase a spectator ticket. Proceeds benefit the rotary’s service projects. Learn more here.

Celebrate the Arts

Spring Grove Area High School is holding an arts and crafts show on Saturday that features items from students, staff, and dozens of local vendors. The show is open to the public and admission is free. Learn more here.

Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo

Meet reptiles and amphibians at the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo in Lebanon on Saturday, plus talk with hobbyists and breeders and explore tables of animals and merch. Learn more here.

Cat show

If you prefer fur to scales, there is also a cat show in Lebanon this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about that event here.

Straight No Chaser performance

Popular a cappella music group Straight No Chaster is performing at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster on Sunday. Learn more and get tickets here.

Do you know of an upcoming weekend event in Central Pennsylvania? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it could be included in a future list.