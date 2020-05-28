When can I use fireworks in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to an increase in fireworks complaints, local law enforcement wants to remind the public when you can pop off the firecrackers to celebrate.

Law enforcement says more extensive fireworks have been available to the public since 2017 and that residents 18 and older are currently able to buy “consumer-grade” fireworks, which includes firecrackers, Roman Candles, and bottle rockets, and other similar fireworks.

Those kinds of fireworks were previously only available out-of-state, but are now available by retailers licensed by the Department of Agriculture.

Finding any reason to celebrate in these uncertain times may seem innocuous, but law enforcement still wants the public to do so safely.

Police want to emphasize that consumer fireworks cannot be used on public or private property without permission, inside or directed at a vehicle or building, or within 150 feet of an occupied building.

Additional information is provided by Manheim Township police in the video below:

Top Headlines: