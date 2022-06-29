PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With fireworks, food trucks, music, and more, here are several places to celebrate the 4th of July around the Midstate.

Adams County fireworks

A Gettysburg Fourth!

When: July 4, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Gettysburg Rec Park

What: Live music, food trucks and beverages, fireworks at 9:20

Learn more here

Carroll Valley Borough July 4th Celebration

When: July 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Carroll Commons Park

What: Live music with The Reagan Years, food and drink trucks, fireworks at 9:45

Learn more here

Cumberland County fireworks

Stars Burst Over Carlisle

When: July 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Carlisle Fairgrounds

What: Concessions, DJ music, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Dauphin County fireworks

Fireworks & Food Trucks in Linglestown

When: July 3, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Koons Park

What: Food trucks (Mad Dash, Sittin’ Pickin’ Chickin’, Scoop O Dough, and Crema Coffee Truck) and fireworks

Learn more here

July 4th Food Truck Festival in Harrisburg

When: July 4, 1-9 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Harrisburg

What: 40+ food trucks, live music, wine/beer garden, kids activities, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Learn more here

Millersburg fireworks

When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Millersburg

What: Food vendors, fireworks

Learn more here

Senators game and fireworks

When: July 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: FNB Field

What: The Harrisburg Senators play the Erie Sea Wolves, followed by post-game Independence Day fireworks

Learn more here

Franklin County fireworks

Independence Day Celebration in Chambersburg

When: July 4, 4 p.m.

Where: 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg

What: Inflatables and activities, food trucks, beer tent, live music, flag retreat, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Shippensburg fireworks

When: July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Shippensburg Memorial Park

What: Live music 8-8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee

When: July 4, 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: 500 E. Main St., Waynesboro (parade goes from Cumberland Valley Avenue to Enterprise Avenue)

What: 5K race, 1-mile Kid’s Fun Run, games, live music, food and craft vendors, parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk

Learn more here

Lancaster County fireworks

Clipper Stadium Free Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration

When: July 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

What: Live music, food, craft beer, hot dog eating and egg toss contests, field games, kids activities, fireworks

Learn more here

East Petersburg Movie in the Park & Fireworks

When: July 1, 5:30 p.m.

Where: East Petersburg Community Park

What: Improv performances, food trucks, “Sonic the Hedgehog” screening, fireworks display around 10:15 p.m. after the movie

Learn more here

Ephrata Community Fun Night and fireworks

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Ephrata Church of the Brethren (fireworks launched from Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Center)

What: Free family activities including inflatables, games, and barrel train rides; food and milkshakes; firework show from the field by the church at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

4th of July Celebration Firework Extravaganza

When: July 4, 3 p.m.

Where: Stone Gables Estate, Elizabethtown

What: Live music, juggling performance, reptile presentation, petting zoo, kids activities, food vendors, tour the Star Barn Village and Museum, and more; fireworks at 9 p.m.

Learn more here

4th of July in Lititz Springs Park

When: July 1 starting at 6:30 p.m. and July 2 starting at noon

Where: Lititz Springs Park (parade on Main, Broad, and Orange streets)

What: Parade in downtown Lititz starting at 6:30 p.m. on July 1, followed by live music, the Queen of the Candles Ceremony, and the Fairyland Candles around the Park; music acts, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks set to music at 9:30 p.m. on July 2

Learn more here

Independence Day Demolition Derby

When: July 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Buck Motorsports Park, Quarryville

What: Demolition derby followed by fireworks

Learn more here

Marietta fireworks

When: July 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Community Bible Church, Marietta

What: Food trucks, barrel train rides for kids, bounce houses, face painting, K-9 demo, juggling performance, live music, fireworks at 9:15

Learn more here

Mountville fireworks

When: July 2

Where: Froelich Park

What: Fireworks

Learn more here

New Holland fireworks

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park

What: Performance by New Holland Concert Band followed by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with The US Army Band: Pershing’s Own

When: July 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Long’s Park

What: Live music and fireworks

Learn more here

Lebanon County fireworks

Lebanon city fireworks

When: July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Coleman Memorial Park

What: Lebanon Community Concert Band performance, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Learn more here

Mifflin County fireworks

Armagh Township Fireworks Festival

When: July 3, 4 p.m.

Where: MCS Bank, Milroy

What: Games, dunk tank, concessions, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Learn more here

Chamber Independence Day fireworks display

When: July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Where: MCIDC plaza, Lewistown

What: Fireworks

Learn more here

Perry County fireworks

Liverpool 4th of July Weekend

When: July 1-4, various times

Where: Ferryboat Campsites

What: Vendors, catfish tournament, bingo, crafts, fireworks at dusk on July 2 and 3

Learn more here

New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival

When: June 28 to July 2

Where: Behind New Bloomfield Elementary School, enter through the Karns parking lot

What: Food, rides, music, fireworks on July 2 at 10:30

Learn more here

York County fireworks

HARPFEST 2022 Summer Firework Celebration

When: July 2, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Hopewell Area Recreation and Parks

What: Bounce attractions, games, face painting, food, vendors, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Jacobus July 4th BLAST

When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Jacobus Community Park

What: Children’s parade, book sale, entertainment/music, games, face painting, chicken barbecue, fireworks at dusk around 9:15 p.m.

Learn more here

July4York

When: July 4, activities start at 2 p.m.

Where: York Revolution ballpark

What: Food, kids activities, lawn games, baseball game, York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performance, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

Red Lion fireworks

When: July 3

Where: Fairmount Park

What: Fireworks

Learn more here

Red, White and BOOM!

When: July 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Concert at Dover Community Park, fireworks launched from Eagle View Park

What: Concert, food trucks, fireworks at dusk

Learn more here

Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival

When: June 27 to July 2

Where: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company (21 W. Forrest Ave.)

What: Live music, vendors, rides, fireworks on July 2 at 10:45 p.m.

Learn more here

Springettsbury’s Independence Day Celebration

When: July 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Springettsbury Park amphitheater

What: Live music, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Learn more here

Wrightsville 4th of July Celebration

When: July 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: John Wright Restaurant area, Front and Walnut streets along the river

What: Live music, candy/peanut scramble, food, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Learn more here

4th of July events without fireworks

If fireworks aren’t your favorite way to celebrate, here are some Independence Day events that don’t mention fireworks:

East Waterford 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Route 75, East Waterford, Mifflin County

What: Homemade food, car/truck/motorcycle show, horseshoe tournament, parade, musical entertainment, kids activities, painting party

Learn more here

Food Truck Festival And Family Fun Day at Tanger Outlets

When: July 2, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Tanger Outlets

What: Food trucks, live music, face painting, bounce house, games, kid’s art station

Learn more here

Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra summer concert series

When: June 30 through July 3

Where: Multiple locations (Annville, Millerstown, Lemoyne, Carlisle)

What: Concerts

Learn more here

Note: There will be fireworks after the final concert on July 4 in Harrisburg.

Red Lion July 4th “Stay-at-home” Celebration

When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Park

What: Food trucks, car show

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite public fireworks display or 4th of July event? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to the list.