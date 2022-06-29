PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With fireworks, food trucks, music, and more, here are several places to celebrate the 4th of July around the Midstate.
Adams County fireworks
A Gettysburg Fourth!
When: July 4, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Gettysburg Rec Park
What: Live music, food trucks and beverages, fireworks at 9:20
Learn more here
Carroll Valley Borough July 4th Celebration
When: July 4, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Carroll Commons Park
What: Live music with The Reagan Years, food and drink trucks, fireworks at 9:45
Learn more here
Cumberland County fireworks
Stars Burst Over Carlisle
When: July 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Carlisle Fairgrounds
What: Concessions, DJ music, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Dauphin County fireworks
Fireworks & Food Trucks in Linglestown
When: July 3, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Koons Park
What: Food trucks (Mad Dash, Sittin’ Pickin’ Chickin’, Scoop O Dough, and Crema Coffee Truck) and fireworks
Learn more here
July 4th Food Truck Festival in Harrisburg
When: July 4, 1-9 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park, Harrisburg
What: 40+ food trucks, live music, wine/beer garden, kids activities, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Learn more here
Millersburg fireworks
When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park, Millersburg
What: Food vendors, fireworks
Learn more here
Senators game and fireworks
When: July 4, 6:30 p.m.
Where: FNB Field
What: The Harrisburg Senators play the Erie Sea Wolves, followed by post-game Independence Day fireworks
Learn more here
Franklin County fireworks
Independence Day Celebration in Chambersburg
When: July 4, 4 p.m.
Where: 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg
What: Inflatables and activities, food trucks, beer tent, live music, flag retreat, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Shippensburg fireworks
When: July 4, 8 p.m.
Where: Shippensburg Memorial Park
What: Live music 8-8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Waynesboro Summer Jubilee
When: July 4, 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Where: 500 E. Main St., Waynesboro (parade goes from Cumberland Valley Avenue to Enterprise Avenue)
What: 5K race, 1-mile Kid’s Fun Run, games, live music, food and craft vendors, parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk
Learn more here
Lancaster County fireworks
Clipper Stadium Free Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3, 5 p.m.
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium
What: Live music, food, craft beer, hot dog eating and egg toss contests, field games, kids activities, fireworks
Learn more here
East Petersburg Movie in the Park & Fireworks
When: July 1, 5:30 p.m.
Where: East Petersburg Community Park
What: Improv performances, food trucks, “Sonic the Hedgehog” screening, fireworks display around 10:15 p.m. after the movie
Learn more here
Ephrata Community Fun Night and fireworks
When: July 4, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Ephrata Church of the Brethren (fireworks launched from Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Center)
What: Free family activities including inflatables, games, and barrel train rides; food and milkshakes; firework show from the field by the church at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
4th of July Celebration Firework Extravaganza
When: July 4, 3 p.m.
Where: Stone Gables Estate, Elizabethtown
What: Live music, juggling performance, reptile presentation, petting zoo, kids activities, food vendors, tour the Star Barn Village and Museum, and more; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Learn more here
4th of July in Lititz Springs Park
When: July 1 starting at 6:30 p.m. and July 2 starting at noon
Where: Lititz Springs Park (parade on Main, Broad, and Orange streets)
What: Parade in downtown Lititz starting at 6:30 p.m. on July 1, followed by live music, the Queen of the Candles Ceremony, and the Fairyland Candles around the Park; music acts, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks set to music at 9:30 p.m. on July 2
Learn more here
Independence Day Demolition Derby
When: July 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Buck Motorsports Park, Quarryville
What: Demolition derby followed by fireworks
Learn more here
Marietta fireworks
When: July 2, 5 p.m.
Where: Community Bible Church, Marietta
What: Food trucks, barrel train rides for kids, bounce houses, face painting, K-9 demo, juggling performance, live music, fireworks at 9:15
Learn more here
Mountville fireworks
When: July 2
Where: Froelich Park
What: Fireworks
Learn more here
New Holland fireworks
When: July 4, 7 p.m.
Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park
What: Performance by New Holland Concert Band followed by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with The US Army Band: Pershing’s Own
When: July 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Long’s Park
What: Live music and fireworks
Learn more here
Lebanon County fireworks
Lebanon city fireworks
When: July 4, 8 p.m.
Where: Coleman Memorial Park
What: Lebanon Community Concert Band performance, fireworks at 9 p.m.
Learn more here
Mifflin County fireworks
Armagh Township Fireworks Festival
When: July 3, 4 p.m.
Where: MCS Bank, Milroy
What: Games, dunk tank, concessions, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Learn more here
Chamber Independence Day fireworks display
When: July 2, 9:30 p.m.
Where: MCIDC plaza, Lewistown
What: Fireworks
Learn more here
Perry County fireworks
Liverpool 4th of July Weekend
When: July 1-4, various times
Where: Ferryboat Campsites
What: Vendors, catfish tournament, bingo, crafts, fireworks at dusk on July 2 and 3
Learn more here
New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival
When: June 28 to July 2
Where: Behind New Bloomfield Elementary School, enter through the Karns parking lot
What: Food, rides, music, fireworks on July 2 at 10:30
Learn more here
York County fireworks
HARPFEST 2022 Summer Firework Celebration
When: July 2, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Hopewell Area Recreation and Parks
What: Bounce attractions, games, face painting, food, vendors, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Jacobus July 4th BLAST
When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Jacobus Community Park
What: Children’s parade, book sale, entertainment/music, games, face painting, chicken barbecue, fireworks at dusk around 9:15 p.m.
Learn more here
July4York
When: July 4, activities start at 2 p.m.
Where: York Revolution ballpark
What: Food, kids activities, lawn games, baseball game, York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performance, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Red Lion fireworks
When: July 3
Where: Fairmount Park
What: Fireworks
Learn more here
Red, White and BOOM!
When: July 3, 6 p.m.
Where: Concert at Dover Community Park, fireworks launched from Eagle View Park
What: Concert, food trucks, fireworks at dusk
Learn more here
Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival
When: June 27 to July 2
Where: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company (21 W. Forrest Ave.)
What: Live music, vendors, rides, fireworks on July 2 at 10:45 p.m.
Learn more here
Springettsbury’s Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Springettsbury Park amphitheater
What: Live music, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Learn more here
Wrightsville 4th of July Celebration
When: July 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: John Wright Restaurant area, Front and Walnut streets along the river
What: Live music, candy/peanut scramble, food, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more here
4th of July events without fireworks
If fireworks aren’t your favorite way to celebrate, here are some Independence Day events that don’t mention fireworks:
East Waterford 4th of July Independence Day Celebration
When: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Route 75, East Waterford, Mifflin County
What: Homemade food, car/truck/motorcycle show, horseshoe tournament, parade, musical entertainment, kids activities, painting party
Learn more here
Food Truck Festival And Family Fun Day at Tanger Outlets
When: July 2, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Lancaster Tanger Outlets
What: Food trucks, live music, face painting, bounce house, games, kid’s art station
Learn more here
Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra summer concert series
When: June 30 through July 3
Where: Multiple locations (Annville, Millerstown, Lemoyne, Carlisle)
What: Concerts
Learn more here
Note: There will be fireworks after the final concert on July 4 in Harrisburg.
Red Lion July 4th “Stay-at-home” Celebration
When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fairmount Park
What: Food trucks, car show
Learn more here
Did we miss your favorite public fireworks display or 4th of July event? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to the list.