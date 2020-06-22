Will there still be fireworks on 4th of July?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering if there will still be Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations this year.

Below is a list of events that are either still ongoing or have been canceled:

CARLISLE:

Carlisle’s annual Summerfair has been canceled, including the fireworks that were set for July 4th.

GETTYSBURG:

Fireworks will still be held in Gettysburg, according to the town’s tourism website. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:20 p.m.

Organizers ask that attendees comply with CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP:

Hampden Township Parks & Recreation says that fireworks will be canceled for the upcoming holiday, however, an event involving fireworks is planned to be held at a ‘to be determined date’.

HARRISBURG:

The City of Harrisburg will host a July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks event on City Island, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical Independence Day Celebration along Riverfront Park will not be held.

Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed from miles of space along the East and West Shore.

LANCASTER:

Fireworks that were scheduled for Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, have both been canceled according to the city’s website.

The following two events scheduled on 4th of July have also been canceled:

LEBANON:

According to Lebanon Daily News, the City of Lebanon is going to have 4th of July fireworks.

Mayor Sherry Capello said more details will be released as they are finalized.

YORK:

The 2020 July4York event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The website encourages visitors to check back next year for July4York 2021.

This list will be continuously updated.

