Williams Grove Flea Market to reopen this weekend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As some Midstate markets gear towards reopening, Williams Grove Flea Market looks to join in opening its doors this weekend.

The market announced it will open May 10 at 4 a.m. All spaces will be available throughout May for $15. Regulars may need to curb their excitement, however, as it appears the opening is trial run.

The market anticipates re-evaluating the process throughout may and may return to reserve or weekly areas in June depending on how the situation unfolds.

All sections of the market will be open to the public but CDC guidelines and federal mandates will be implemented. The market urged in a Facebook post to “please spread out.”

Market organizers are placing several precautionary measures including opening the main office from a side window from 6-11 a.m. and only allowing volunteer help inside the office area. Handwashing stations and hand sanitizers will also be present around the market.

Both vendors and customers are recommended to wear masks and practice social distancing.

More information on Williams Grove Flea Market’s reopening can be found on their Facebook page or website.

