Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to help raise money for critically ill kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon A Food Truck Festival is happening this Saturday on City Island. There will be over 25 food trucks to choose from, along with local breweries and wineries.

The event is part of helping the local Make A Wish chapter raise enough money to fund wishes for kids. Most of the proceeds are raised through tips and a donation tent on site. The goal is to raise $30,000, enough to grant wishes for three local kids. The average wish for one child is about $10,000.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We’re also going to have some of our veteran wish kids, who’ve already had their wishes granted, talk about their experience and we’re going to hear from their parents as well and talk about how their wish impacted them,” festival coordinator, Emily Reading said. “It’s great to raise awareness to raise money but also to celebrate the kids and to have their wishes granted.”

The festival is Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Island. For more information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.