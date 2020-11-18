Wolf Administration Awards Over $1 Million in Career and Technical Education Equipment Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is awarding more than $1.1 Million in competitive grants to 32 schools and Career and Technical Centers (CTC).

Following Governor Tom Wolf’s commitment to preparing the next generation for good careers, the grants are awarded for the purchase of new equipment aligned to training students in high-demand occupations.

“The importance of industry-standard technology to enhance career readiness is still a priority we at PDE continue to highlight given the recent shift to learning models communities have had to endure,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega.

The program grants a maximum of $50,000 which must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.

The Wolf Administration believes that not every student wants to go to a four-year college, but all students need the training and skills to succeed in today’s economy.

“The Career and Technical Education Equipment grants assist institutions in preparing their students to excel so they can advance and prepare for the technical careers that await them,” added Ortega.

Since Gov. Wolf took office, the number of career and technical education (CTE) students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by more than 30 percent and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in CTE programs has grown by 23.4 percent.

Grant Recipients