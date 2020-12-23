Women of Harrisburg City Police are raising awareness for animal shelters during the holiday season

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The women of Harrisburg Police donated pet supplies to the Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg and the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area Wednesday.

They’ve been collecting the donations since late November which include canned food, toys, treats, cleaning supplies, and bedding.

This is the first year they’ve done this.

Since the men have no shave november… the women decided to wear snow hats with the Speranza Animal Rescue logo on them to support their cause.

“We got permission through our chain of command to be able to wear these on the street so we could promote these awesome rescues because a lot of dogs and a lot of cats come from Harrisburg city to these rescues,” said Corporal Teresa Covey, Harrisburg City Police.

They’ll also give a monetary donation to Speranza Animal Rescue after the holidays.