YMCA of the Roses welcomes return of Good Friday breakfast

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved Friday morning breakfast is making its return this spring. The YMCA of the roses announced that it is bringing back its Good Friday breakfast in Lancaster for its 67th year.

The breakfast will be held at the Farm and Home Center at 1383 Arcadia Road in Lancaster on Friday, April 15, at 7:30 a.m. Pastor Gerald Simmons of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ will be the guest speaker.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Tickets are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. You can purchase tickets through the link here.