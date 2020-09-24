York City aims to improve civilian safety with biking, walking lanes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York is making it safer to bike and walk now that city crews are painting new bike lanes and crosswalks as well as touching up existing ones.

This is part of York’s long-term road improvement plan. Since major roads are done, the focus is now on side streets. Next year, York will improve crossings around the transportation center where many pedestrians and bicyclists go to catch a bus.

