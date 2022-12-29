YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Year will mark a fresh start for the York City School District after more than a decade of serious struggles. The district is no longer under the state’s financial recovery program.

“The School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery. It is a district recovered,” said Eric Hagarty, Acting Secretary of Education for Pennsylvania.

Acting Secretary of Education for Pennsylvania Eric Hagarty made the announcement today along with school officials. The district has successfully met all its benchmarks.

“The label of not being in recovery shows that we are making progress towards the goal of being the premier school district,” said Andrea Berry, Superintendent of the York City School District.

Back in 2012, the Commonwealth placed the district on a “financial recovery program,” under a law to help distressed districts get back on financial footing.

"Over the past eight years, the Wolf Administration has been committed to providing schools with the funding and resources they need to provide a high-quality education to learners across the commonwealth, and we are proud to see that commitment bear fruit in York City today," said Acting Secretary Hagarty. "Our partnerships with schools and communities ensure that school districts can access the technical assistance they need to improve—but make no mistake, this achievement was undertaken by the dedicated district staff and leadership at SDCY, and we congratulate them for this tremendous accomplishment."

"This is a momentous occasion for the School District of the City of York," said Chief Recovery Officer Dr. Michael Thew. "Exiting Recovery is the result of all the hard work and collaborative efforts of the administration, the Board of Directors, all the professional and support staff, the advisory committee members, the community partners along with the students and families. All the Recovery work was continually supported by the PA Department of Education staff and consultants through guidance and technical assistance during this process."

"Exiting Recovery is a dream realized. It is not only a testament of the hard work of our community of learners, but also the continuation of the district's strong commitments," said SDCY Superintendent Dr. Andrea Berry. "Those commitments include sustaining fiscal health and maintaining incremental academic achievement. The synergetic efforts of the Board of Directors, administration, faculty, staff, community partners and the wonderful families and students we serve have been paramount in this accomplishment. We will continue to work tirelessly to illustrate continuous improvement and provide the premier education our students deserve. We are thankful for the litany of support from PDE, PaTTan, and our host of partners in this work. Our district remains focused on the obstacles ahead and will utilize our resources and support system to reach the next level of success."

School Board President Michael Breeland joined Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty to announce that the School District of the City of York (SDCY) has successfully exited Financial Recovery status. The district’s removal from Financial Recovery is effective December 29, 2022.

“There are up to nine allowed under the law. No district entered recovery and turned the ship around and exited until now,” Hagarty said.

Superintendent Andrea Berry says it’s been a long road, with tough decisions along the way.

“My first year here we ended up cutting 20-something positions, and it was hard. I wasn’t very popular,” Superintendent Berry said.

However, Berry says she always prioritized students.

“Are our curriculums aligned? Do we have curriculum that challenges those that are gifted as well as those that are struggling?” Berry added.

The Wolf administration has invested nearly$4 billion in public education and its seeing results.

“I think this shows that with the right local leadership in place and the right funding from the state magical things can happen,” Hagarty added.