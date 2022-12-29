YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Year will mark a fresh start for the York City School District after more than a decade of serious struggles. The district is no longer under the state’s financial recovery program.
“The School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery. It is a district recovered,” said Eric Hagarty, Acting Secretary of Education for Pennsylvania.
Acting Secretary of Education for Pennsylvania Eric Hagarty made the announcement today along with school officials. The district has successfully met all its benchmarks.
“The label of not being in recovery shows that we are making progress towards the goal of being the premier school district,” said Andrea Berry, Superintendent of the York City School District.
Back in 2012, the Commonwealth placed the district on a “financial recovery program,” under a law to help distressed districts get back on financial footing.
“There are up to nine allowed under the law. No district entered recovery and turned the ship around and exited until now,” Hagarty said.
Superintendent Andrea Berry says it’s been a long road, with tough decisions along the way.
“My first year here we ended up cutting 20-something positions, and it was hard. I wasn’t very popular,” Superintendent Berry said.
However, Berry says she always prioritized students.
“Are our curriculums aligned? Do we have curriculum that challenges those that are gifted as well as those that are struggling?” Berry added.
The Wolf administration has invested nearly$4 billion in public education and its seeing results.
“I think this shows that with the right local leadership in place and the right funding from the state magical things can happen,” Hagarty added.