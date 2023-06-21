YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County musicians, teachers, kids and adults gathered for a parade hosted by The Cultural Alliance of York County at 5 p.m. on June 21 to celebrate Make Music Day.

The group performed ‘Ode to Joy’ on various instruments including kazoos, and then paraded down George St to the Gift House Brewing Company to celebrate their Beer Garden Ribbon Cutting, and Buy Local York Coalition meetup.

Originally named the “Fête de la Musique,” Make Music Day was first launched in France in 1982. Now, the annual celebration takes place every year on June 21 in more than 1,000 cities and 120 countries as part of an international celebration of music-making on the summer solstice.